Metro company offering sunglasses with day-to-day colorful customization

LENEXA, Kan. -- A metro sunglasses company has a new vision for your shades.

The idea behind WYCO Sunglasses started in the metro several years ago. Kasey Skala said he and a couple other people bought the company about 18 months ago.

"We saw the market was either expensive sunglasses or just a pair of black boring sunglasses," Skala said. "We thought there was a market for quality sunglasses at an affordable price, but also ones where you could reflect your personality and style."

Skala said that's where WYCO Sunglasses really stands out from other companies.

"You can mix and match the colors of the frames, the temples, as well as the lenses to match any sort of mood, style and personality that you have."

It takes about 10 seconds to make the changes. Your imagination is the limit, making each pair customizable.

Each pair of WYCO Sunglasses sells for $30. The order comes with an extra set of temples to get you started.

Thursday is National Sunglasses Day. To celebrate WYCO Sunglasses is offering a buy one, get one sale, plus free shipping.