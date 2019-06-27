Replica of Vietnam Wall on display in Harrisonville this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- Usually families have to travel to Washington D.C., to see their loved ones' names etched on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. This weekend they can simply go to Harrisonville.

The replica wall stretches 375 feet in length, stands 7.5 feet tall and features the name of each one of the 58,220 soldiers who died during the Vietnam War.

American Legion Post 42 arranged the visit of the three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D. C. The wall was first unveiled on Veterans Day in 1996. Since its dedication, the exhibit has been displayed in nearly 600 U.S. communities.

The vice commander who started the effort to bring the wall here says it’s a way for both families and Vietnam veterans to start the healing process years later from an unpopular war and little fanfare for their return home.

Five of those names of service members killed in action in Vietnam were people born in Cass County, including Larry Wayne Knox.

“It means quite a bit. It shows me that people are starting to pay attention to what’s going on around the world," his nephew and fellow Vietnam War veteran Danny Knox said.

You can visit the wall at Mill Walk Mall through July 1. An information station will be set up from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day for people to find loved ones' names. Crayons and special certificates are also available free of charge for people wishing to make etchings.