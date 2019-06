SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A semitrailer carrying Hot Pockets over turned on I-70 in Saline County Thursday morning.

The incident happened along the westbound lanes of I-70 at the 65.4 mile marker before 11 a.m.

Only one lane of traffic is shut down while crews work to clean up all the Hot Pocket boxes.

No one was injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A tweeted the news and said, “Even if you have the munchies you can’t have the hot pockets!”