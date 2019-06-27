Serious injury in motorcycle crash shuts down southbound I-49 in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 49 has led to at least one serious injury and major traffic backups in southbound lanes and its exits at Long Grove Road and 140th Street on Thursday.

MoDOT Scout cameras show several emergency vehicles parked south of the 140th Street exit. Traffic is being rerouted off of the highway at this exit.

Grandview police tweeted that crash involving a motorcycle and a car resulted in serious injury. It’s unclear at this time what happened and the type of injury sustained.

Serious injury crash, motorcycle vs car, southbound I-49 at 140th St. Find alternate routes. — Grandview PD (@GrandviewMOPD) June 27, 2019

FOX4’s traffic live map shows backups range north all the way to the Grandview Triangle. Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route.