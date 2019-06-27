Snake slithers on man’s truck as he and his dad drive down Parallel Parkway in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's note: The video above includes profanity that some viewers might find inappropriate.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- It's bad enough when you see a snake in your yard. But when you see one slithering around on your truck while your driving, it's downright terrifying!

That's exactly what happened to Chris Henderson this week.

He and his father had been driving down Parallel Parkway in KCK for about 10 minutes Tuesday when he said a snake "appeared out of nowhere."

See the hilarious video in the video player above, but be warned: The father and son use some colorful language.

"Grandma would have a f***ing heart attack!" his dad said.

It crawled around on the passenger side window and got a free ride with the metro father and son for a while.

The snake didn't seemed to bothered by the two men in the truck, but Henderson and his dad were definitely bothered by the snake.

"He’s looking at me!" Henderson said.

The pair shouted and cursed, understandably, as it slid around their truck. When the snake finally slid over to the front windshield, Henderson's dad used the windshield wipers to get him off their car.

"Bap!" he shouted when the snake went flying.

Henderson captured the snake's shenanigans on Twitter, saying, "So this happened today."