1 dead after single-vehicle crash at 152 Hwy and I-435 west of Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly crash Friday evening.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. near 152 Highway and Interstate 435, west of Liberty and north of Claycomo.

Police tell FOX4 only one vehicle is involved. It is unknown if anyone else was in the vehicle.

The exit from northbound I-435 to westbound 152 Hwy is closed at this time while crews work the scene. The exit is expected to be back open by 8:20 p.m.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

