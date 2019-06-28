Buckner, Missouri man killed in fiery crash south of Topeka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOPEKA, Kan. -- A Buckner, Missouri man was killed Friday morning following a single-vehicle crash south of Topeka.

The crash was reported on the Kansas Turnpike around 8:45 Friday morning. The Kansas Turnpike Authority said the driver of a tanker was eastbound on Interstate 470 when for unknown reasons they traveled onto the outside shoulder and collided with the barrier wall.

KTA said after the driver collided with the wall they then traveled into a ditch and collided with a tree where the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and only occupant in the tanker was identified as 50-year-old Johnnie Robert Odell.

No other vehicles were involved.

Odell was wearing a seat belt, according to KTA.