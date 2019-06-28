Buddies gay bar in Midtown apparently closes after owner’s death in April house explosion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A well known Midtown bar has apparently closed after the tragic death of its owner this spring.
Melvin ‘Lee” Mecker died in April in a house explosion near E 15th Terrace and Fremont Avenue.
Now, the popular bar Mecker owned has apparently closed. Buddies KC has a padlock on the door and a sign up indicating the property is for lease.
Mecker’s body was pulled from the rubble of the explosion April 10.
Kansas City police continue to investigate, but they haven’t released a cause for the explosion or a cause of death for Mecker.
Melinda Hudgens first met Mecker nearly 35 years ago. She described her friend as a kind, loving man who always wanted to lend a helping hand.
“If you needed a hand out and he could do it, he would do it for you. He was a really great guy,” Hudgens said.
