Celebration of life service set for 23-year-old Leah Dawson

CAMERON, Mo. — A celebration of life service has been set for a 23-year-old Cameron, Missouri woman, whose body was found earlier this week after she had been missing for three weeks.

According to her obituary, a celebration of life for Leah Dawson will take place 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Church of the Nazarene in Cameron.

A visitation will take place Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home in Cameron.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. Donations can also be made to Green Hills Women’s Shelter, P.O. Box 107, Cameron Mo. 64429.

“Leah was a daughter, a sister, a mother and a friend. It’s hard to accept that this is how her life came to an end.”

Officials in DeKalb County confirmed Thursday they found the body Dawson after she was reported missing on June 5.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark said his office conducted a search warrant at a property while looking for Dawson, a mother of two.

During the search, Clark said he and other agencies discovered human remains and other evidence. The area where the body was found is just over an hour drive from Kansas City.

On Thursday, members of the sheriff’s office were present for an autopsy where the body was identified as Dawson.

Officials are still investigating to determine what happened to the 23-year-old.