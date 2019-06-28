Eudora tornado benefit draws hundreds, large donation announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUDORA, Kan. -- For some, it’s been weeks of time-consuming clean up, but Friday evening was a chance to get away from it all.

Many homes were flattened after the EF-4 tornado ripped through parts of Douglas and Leavenworth counties, last month.

“It's just a real good time for everybody to enjoy before they have to go back to rebuilding and things. It’s been real bad time for them, and this is something nice for them to do,” Tom Ruff said.

Eudora businessman, Aaron Thakker spending thousands of his own dollars to put on the event. Hundreds showing-up to support.

“He’s an amazing member of the community. What a great thing to do, putting his own resources into providing something like this for his community, it’s great,” said attendee Erin Steele.

Music, fun, and games filling Laws Field in Eudora, but for Thakker, the most important part was something many in attendance never saw coming.

“This is a huge surprise, it has to do with $75,000 and donating that to victims. It’s kind of a big deal," Thakker said.

Lawrence Board of Realtors announcing their donation of $75,000, to the many impacted families.

The funds will be divided up between 50 families, each walking away with about $1,500, a piece.

We just want to show our surrounding communities that we really care about them. This benefit is for them," Thakker said.

The event was free, with 100% of the proceeds going to area non-profit groups, Heart to Heart and the Douglas County Community Foundation.