Friday will be a scorcher marked by first Heat Advisory this season

We reached 90 degrees for the first time officially at KCI on Thursday and we’re poised to do so on a pretty consistent basis over the next few days as well. We’re under our first Heat Advisory of the season as well. Not so much because we’re going to touch 90 again, but because the prolonged humidity attached to it as well.

Our Heat Index readings are going to be at 100 or above for several hours this afternoon. That’s one of the main reasons the Heat Advisory lasts from 1-9 PM the next couple of days.

Air temperatures will be relatively similar on Saturday afternoon as well. With the added humidity, you can expect the Heat Index between 100-105 yet again on Saturday. Take breaks indoors if you have to be out in the heat and check on friends and neighbors who may not have A/C!