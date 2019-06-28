× Greenwood man charged in deadly shooting of girlfriend

GREENWOOD, Mo. — A Greenwood man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of his girlfriend earlier this week.

Deputies found 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn dead inside her home after responding to a shooting Wednesday night.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker announced Friday that 49-year-old Dana C. Jones has been charged with second degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Jackson County Sheriff deputies responded to a home on the 13000 block of South Harris Road just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene they were notified by dispatch that the suspect was attempting to leave the house in a vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and a chase where the suspect then crashed into a tree. The driver was identified as Jones who was taken into custody. At the time of being placed into custody, he was reported to be naked.

Inside the home, deputies discovered Alcorn’s body along with a pit bull that had also been shot. Witnesses in the home said Jones and the victim had been in a verbal argument. They became concerned about the victim and one resident who lived in the basement, went upstairs with the dog.

Gunshots reportedly rang out. When a second person in the home went to check on the wounded dog, she also saw Jones with a gun and he reportedly fired shots at her.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond for Jones.