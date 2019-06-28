× Host Kevin Kietzman let go from 810 radio following comments about Andy Reid’s family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Popular Kansas City sports radio host Kevin Kietzman and Sports Radio 810 have parted ways. This comes after Kietzman was taken off the air for comments he made Monday about Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid.

In a release sent out Friday, Union Broadcasting, Inc. said that they had mutually agreed to part ways and allow Kietzman to pursue other opportunities.

“We would like to thank Kevin for this dedicated service over the last 22 years,” Union Broadcasting, Inc. President Chad Boeger said. “Kevin has been a valuable member of the Sports Radio 810 WHB team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors and good luck moving forward.”

During his Monday broadcast, Kietzman argued Reid struggles with discipline when it comes to his players — and family.

“Discipline is not his thing. It did not work out particularly well in his family life,” Kietzman said on the show “Between the Lines.” “He’s had a lot of things go bad on him, family and players.”

Many listeners assumed Kietzman was referring to Andy Reid’s son, Garrett Reid, who died from a drug overdose in 2012.

The story went viral with thousands calling for Kietzman to be fired.

On Wednesday, Kietzman explained to FOX4 that he was referring to Andy Reid’s other son, Britt Reid, who remains a defensive coach on the Chiefs’ staff.

“The defensive staff was terrible, and we’ve had people call in and say, ‘Why is Britt Reid still on the staff? They gutted the whole thing, why is Britt Reid still there?’ I don’t have an answer,” Kietzman said.

Kietzman repeatedly stressed how much respect he has for Andy Reid and scoffed at the suggestion that he would reference the tragic loss of Reid’s son.

“I’ve been trying for the better part of two and a half days to reach out to Coach Reid,” Kietzman said. “I really want to speak to him because what’s bothering me is that anything that I did and I screwed up because I was not specific enough about what I was talking about — that’s on me. “

Keitzman said in a release Friday that it’s been his honor and privilege to host Between the Lines for the past 22 years.

“I”m proud of being a founding partner of this great local company that is so committed to our community,” Keitzman said.

