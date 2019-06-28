× If you are angling for some summer trout you may want to add some color

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages anglers to add some color to their catches by hooking up with some rainbow trout.

There are four trout parks in Missouri: Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Maramec Spring Park near St. James, Montauk State Park near Licking, or Roaring River State Park near Cassville. Each park includes a trout hatchery operated by MDC.

“Conservation makes Missouri a wonderful place to fish,” said MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson. “MDC staff is stocking plenty of these colorful fish for this year’s catch and keep season.”

MDC staff stock more than 800,000 trout annually at the trout parks. Hatchery staff looks at the daily trout tag records to determine how many fish to stock daily.

The Catch-and-Keep trout season at the trout parks runs through October 31, 2019. Anglers can fish at trout areas, like creeks, rivers and lakes, all year long. Daily trout tags are required to fish in Missouri’s trout parks. Missourians from 16-64 and non-residents ages 16 and older need a fishing permit in addition to the daily tag.

Anglers fishing in other trout area must have a trout permit in addition to their fishing permit to possess trout or to fish in the upper portion of Lake Taneycomo.

Though Missouri has experienced record-breaking rainfall in some areas this spring, none of the state’s trout parks have been affected by floodwaters.

Missouri fishing permits can be purchased from vendors around the state or online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.