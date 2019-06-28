Kansas City police say 11-year-old boy missing for nearly 5 days found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD issued a missing/endangered person bulletin for 11-year-old Keenan Lee on Thursday, and shared good news on Friday morning that he was found and is safe.

The young boy needs daily medication and medical care. When the missing person’s release was issued, he had last been seen near East 29th Street and Spring Valley Park Road, which the AdHoc Group Against Crime told FOX4 is a dangerous place to be for a vulnerable kid by himself.

“This zip code that we live in is one of the highest, has one of the highest crime rates in the city. So this isn’t a place where we want to see an 11-year-old wandering on the streets by themselves. That’s for sure,” Damon Daniel said.

KCPD thanked all who shared the information to help him get home safe.