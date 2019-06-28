Kansas City Zoo’s gorilla beats heatwave in sprinkler dance video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How do gorilla’s beat the heat? The same way you did as a kid.

Masika, the four-year-old gorilla, is cooling off with a refreshing sprinkle of water in a Facebook post by the Kansas City Zoo.

The video shows Masika rolling around in the wet grass and spinning around in circles as the water falls from the sky.

In the first heat wave of the 2019 summer, temperatures are expected to soar above 90 degrees for the Kansas City Metro and beyond. With humidity factored in, FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank predicted the heat index to sit above 100 degrees.

It looks like Masika won’t be the only one in need of a sprinkler.