Pilot killed in northeast Kansas small plane crash identified

HIAWATHA, Kan. — Officials have now identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash Friday night in Brown County.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant tells FOX4 the crash in a cornfield just north of 260th Road and 73 Hwy near Hiawatha just before 5:30 p.m.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the pilot was flying south in a 1975 Beechcraft Airplane when they crashed for an unknown reason.

The pilot has been identified as 67-year-old Bruce L. Lutz, of Andover, Kansas.

The FAA and KHP are assisting in the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.