× Police investigating deadly shooting off Blue Ridge Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on Blue Ridge Boulevard, just south of Independence Ave.

Police say the victim was shot to death.

No suspect information has been released and no arrests have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.