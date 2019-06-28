× One person killed in northeast Kansas small plane crash

HIAWATHA, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a small plane Friday night in Brown County, Kansas.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant tells FOX4 the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. in a cornfield just north of 260th Road and 73 Hwy near Hiawatha.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

The FAA and Kansas Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.