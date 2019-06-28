With temps soaring, overheated dogs show up to KC Pet Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures reached the mid 90’s this week and KC Pet Project says they’ve seen several overheated dogs coming into their shelter.

Friday afternoon, a female dog with three nursing puppies came to KCPP along with two other male dogs. The dogs were taken to the shelter by animal control during an animal cruelty investigation.

KCPP says their veterinary team is keeping the puppies on cool towels to regulate their body temperature as well as giving them plenty of fluids.

KC Pet Project has taken in 230 new animals this week alone, so they are doing an adoption special where adopters can pick their own price on all adult pets this weekend. You can find more information on KC Pet Project here.