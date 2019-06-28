Zip Trip: Make sure you stop to see these 4 places the next time you’re in Liberty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Plenty of cities and towns across the Sunflower and Show Me states have history and fun to offer for those willing to take the time to visit them. Liberty is packed with an array of activities and destinations you can add to your "Must Do" list, and this is ours.

STOP 1: Jesse James Bank Museum - A robbery which lasted less than 15 minutes more than 150 years later is still infamous. Located on the Town Square, Jesse James and his gang robbed the bank in 1866 and it was the first-documented daylight bank robbery in United States history. The gang got away with $60,000 cash and bonds. To compare, that would equal stealing $1.1 million today. Not bad for a couple of the most famous gangsters in American history and it’s still in Liberty for you to visit. The banks features furnishings from the time period which makes it feel like you're walking into the 1800s. You can see the original green vault and find a rare Seth Thomas clock, set for the exact date and time of the robbery.

STOP 2: Carolyn's Country Cousins - Liberty's first pumpkin patch has been a popular destination for families and visitors for over 20 years. Opened in 1991, it is 60 acres of fun and entertainment and is more than just pumpkins. The famous corn maze is the place to be for those wanting to have some fall fun. Thousands of families attend each year.

STOP 3: Fish Market - Built in the 1950’s, Fish Market brings a taste of the gulf to the Metro. Converted from a traditional fish market into a restaurant, crowds pack in for a taste of fresh seafood and a taste of the coldest beer. Don't leave it to us, drive down to 1120 E Old, Mo-210 and find out for yourself.

STOP 4: Belvoir Winery - The winery is a destination for thousands of people not just for the wine, but also the scenery and history. Inside the former Odd Fellows Home, Belvoir is a unique wedding and celebration destination in the Metro. Open seven days a week, visitors can enjoy free wine tasting, explore the historic features and artifacts inside the winery, and possibly see a ghost by signing up for the winery's ghost tours.