Another Heat Advisory in effect for Saturday

Good morning! I would normally say “If you’re lucky, you got one of these brief showers this morning,” but I don’t know if I would classify this as a huge positive. It probably helps you for watering your lawn (for too long,) but I think it probably makes it feel like an early steam bath, personally. This rain won’t last too long this morning and will fizzle out shortly.

Another Heat Advisory is in effect starting at 1 PM this afternoon and ending just after sunset. Once again, the biggest issue is not that it’s going to hit the 90 mark (again,) but the significant humid and related heat index. Our eastern areas have seen a bit more cloud cover and some overnight rain cooled air which have helped them avoid this advisory.

Temperatures this afternoon should have no problem reaching the low 90s. Our average high is 86 degrees, so this is pretty standard stuff for us at the end of June.

Our Heat Index readings this afternoon will range between 100-108 depending on where you’re at! This is the reason for the Heat Advisory in place later today. This will be manageable with plenty of water and breaks in the shade, as usual, just listen to what your body is telling you.

Our UV Index is on the high side this afternoon as well, so make sure you’re using sunscreen and finding some shade. Have a safe Saturday and try to stay cool!