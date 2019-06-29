× Basehor man sentenced to more than 23 years for child sex crimes

BASEHOR, Kan. — A 50-year-old Leavenworth County man has been sentenced to more than 23 years in prison for child sex crimes.

William Lawrence Battle, of Basehor, was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 23 years and 6 months on two counts of electronic solicitation and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior.

The crimes were reported to have occurred between 2013 and 2016. Battle was arrested in December 2016. He was accused of having sex with a child under the age of 14. He pleaded guilty in June.

Members of all three of the victim’s families addressed the court Friday. One of the child victims also spoke.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said they found it very courageous of the children to speak.

“Our office worked very closely with the family and were happy to resolve this short of a trial, which assured the children did not have to testify.”

