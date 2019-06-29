Friends gather to remember loved one murdered in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of about 50 friends took turns lighting candles in honor of Brooklyn Lindsey. They remembered their caring friend through lots of tears, special tributes and "saying her name."

"Brooklyn lost her life for no reason. The way she lost it was for no reason. The way they found her was horrible and nobody's life should be taken like that," best friend and event organizer Raven Johnson said.

The 32-year-old was found shot to death Tuesday morning on the porch of a house near Independence and Spruce Avenues, according to police. It's now covered with balloons, flowers, stuffed bears and a poster put up by family.

FOX4 met with the victim's family before the vigil started. They use the name Christopher and remember a loving son, brother and nephew.

"We loved him," Aunt Joanna Lindsey said. "He was always cheerful and happy, always giving and he just loved life and he just wanted to be his own self."

Joanna and her family are desperately looking for justice.

"I would like them to find whoever doing this. Whoever's doing this to these people. Because nobody's judging us but God," Joanna said, "Nobody has a right to take anybody's life."

Johnson says at the vigil they lit pink and yellow candles for Lindsey and other women in the transgender community who have lost their lives to violence.

"I don't want nobody's death to go unnoticed," Johnson said. "Because it wasn't just her that lost her life a lot of people lost their lives."

Police have not released a motive and they continue to investigate what led up to Lindsey's death. Both family and friends are hoping for a quick resolution in this case.

If you have any helpful information, you're asked to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.

