Minor injuries reported after two-vehicle crash involving trooper in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle wreck that occurred during a chase Saturday morning in KCK.

Just after 10:30 a.m. a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper with their emergency lights on, was attempting to stop a driver. It is unknown at this time what the suspect driver was being pulled over for. During the pursuit the trooper collided with another vehicle not involved in the chase at 29th and Minnesota.

The 24-year-old trooper was taken to KU hospital with minor injuries.

The four occupants in the other vehicle, including an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old, were all reported to have minor injuries. Three were taken to KU hospital.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

FOX4 has reached out to KHP for additional information and will continue to update as more details become available.