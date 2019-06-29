Nevada troopers help girl battling cancer celebrate her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- A young girl fighting the ultimate battle spends the day with her heroes to celebrate her 7th birthday.

Abigail Arias has been fighting terminal cancer for the past two years and in honor of her bravery the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) hosted a birthday party for her.

When you ask Abigail why she wants to be a police officer when she grows up, she'll tell you, "Because they help me fight the bad guys and they help protect our city"

Abigail is already an honorary police officer in her home state of Texas but today she got to meet different kinds of heroes from NHP troopers to Marvel characters.

The police chief from her home town says today is a special treat for a special little girl.

Her message of hope is spreading across the US and right here in Las Vegas.

Abigail also got a special police escort from McCarran airport.

Coming up for Abigail, she will be heading to Washington DC where she will become an honorary secret service agent.