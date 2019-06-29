Olathe police investigating after 17-year-old girl found dead in KCK

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating after a missing 17-year-old girl was found dead in Kansas City, Kansas Saturday.

Police said officers were sent to investigate a suspicious death near 12th and Pawnee Ave., just south of Argentine Blvd. in KCK around 9 a.m.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Jasmine Mills, who police say was reported as a missing person Friday and was last seen Thursday.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.