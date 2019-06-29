× Police identify 19-year-old woman killed in shooting off Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the woman killed in a shooting Friday night.

Officers were sent to a home near Blue Ridge Boulevard near Independence Avenue around 7:30 on report of someone armed. When they arrived on scene they knocked on the door, which was partially open.

Police said due to the nature of the call the officers entered the home and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 19-year-old Breana Robinson.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 or anonymously call Tips Hotline at (816) 447-TIPS.