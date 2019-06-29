Police identify 21-year-old man killed in Clay County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have now identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash in Clay County.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Friday near 152 Highway and Interstate 435.

Police said the driver of a white Ford Escape had been westbound on NE Barry Road when they failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went off the side of the road, crossed the ramp from westbound 152 Hwy to northbound I-435 and overturned on the ramp from northbound I-435 to westbound 152 Hwy.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Braylin G. Russell, of Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exit from northbound I-435 to westbound 152 Hwy was closed while crews worked the scene.