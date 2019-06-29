Trenton officer injured in shooting being moved to rehab facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, Mo. -- A Trenton, Missouri police officer is continuing her recovery after being shot in the stomach over two weeks ago.

Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab posted on Facebook Friday that she was being transferred to a rehab facility.

Diab said this is her first big step to being able to go home.

"It's supposed to be intense so wish me luck," she wrote.

Diab was transporting an inmate when he allegedly shot her in the stomach on June 14. She lost a dangerous amount of blood, and had a 20% chance of survival, according to doctors.