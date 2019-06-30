1 person killed following crash involving two semi-trucks on I-70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are continuing to investigate a deadly crash on Interstate 70 and Blue ridge Cutoff.

Police said just after 12 p.m. an officer was on their way to a serious two-vehicle crash on I-70 and I-435 when they saw the immediate after effects of another crash in the back up of traffic near the Truman Sports Complex.

The driver of a white Volvo semi-truck was slowed down almost to a stop in the traffic. The driver of a silver Freightliner semi-truck was also traveling west on I-70 and did not see the vehicles in front of him were stopped or slowly moving.

The driver of the Freightliner rear-ended the Volvo which caught on fire. The driver of the Freightliner was partially ejected and died at the scene. Police have not identified the driver at this time.

Police said the driver of the Volvo is OK.

The crash closed westbound I-70 for over three hours while crews worked the scene.

KCPD is continuing to investigate the crash.