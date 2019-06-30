2 taken to hospital with critical injuries after 2-vehicle crash on I-435 and I-70 in KCMO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. on Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 on the Missouri side in Kansas City.

Police said the driver of a maroon Honda van was on the right shoulder of westbound I-70 and was waiting for a tow service to arrive.

The driver of a semi truck pulling a trailer with construction equipment, left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the broken down Honda. The driver of the semi lost control and overturned.

The construction equipment landed on its side and burst into flames. The cab of the semi also caught fire.

The driver of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD are continuing to investigate the crash.