Church congregation back together nearly 1 month after Levasy flooding

LEVASY, Mo. -- Nearly one month since devastating flood waters took over the town of Levasy, the church congregation of Ebenezer United Church of Christ came back together Sunday.

The historic church flooded in the beginning of June. Since that time, families have worshiped at their temporary location in Buckner, Missouri.

Pastor Jeanne Lischer said she remembers the day the levee broke and water spilled into the church and her home.

"The church had over nine inches of water so the legs of the pews are all bad and will need to be replaced. We did get the organs and the pianos out. But, the mold is at least three feet up the walls," Lischer said.

Lischer said she wanted to focus Sunday's sermon on finding strength in the middle of chaos.

"There is all the sadness and uncertainty but there is also the little glimpses of hope and that is where we find God," Lischer said.

As the community continues to clean up, Lischer offers this advice, "Don't try to do it alone, there are resources out there to help."

The congregation at Evenezer United Church of Christ is looking for ways to help families affected by the floods. If you would like to contribute to the local food bank, the church is collecting non-perishable foods.

Also, money collected during the offerings will then go to Ministry Alliance which will be passed out to families.

