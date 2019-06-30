Family want answers after missing Olathe teen found dead in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- After a 17-year-old Olathe girl was found dead more than 20 miles from her home, her family is searching for answers.

The family of Jasmine Mills last saw their daughter at home in Olathe Thursday. Saturday morning, officers found her body in Kansas City, Kansas.

Even on a Sunday afternoon, South 12th Street and Pawnee Avenue in KCK has traffic. It is an is industrial area with discarded bikes and beer bottles. It is also where someone discarded the body of the 17-year-old.

Her family met with FOX4 there at 12th and Pawnee Sunday where they said they had to see the area for themselves.

"We're out here just wanting to get information about what happened to Jasmine," Rogelio Guerrero said, Jasmine's Uncle. "Because we don't know. She was last seen on Thursday. And she was found on Saturday morning. Somewhere here. We don't know what location, but somewhere around this area."

Her family said the Olathe teen loved the color red and animals. Guerrero described his niece as "a smile, a warm hug. That was Jasmine. She was very friendly."

Her mother said Jasmine was strong; she overcame drug addition and an abusive relationship. Family friends called Jasmine the glue that kept the family of six together.

But her family doesn't know what brought her more than 20 miles from home to an industrial area with wrecker yards, railroad tracks, and machine shops. But, they hope someone does.

"There's a lot of people who work in the area," said Uncle Scott VanderPool. "That might have seen her or seen something or known something."

Because if they can't have Jasmine her family at least wants answers.

"We really don't know if she came down here," VanderPool said. "Or if someone brought her down here. We really don't know what she was doing down here. Because there's really no reason for her to be down here."

Officers have labeled her death suspicious. If you know anything, you are encouraged to call the TIPS hotline: 474-TIPS.

At 17-years-old, the family of Jasmine Mills did not anticipate paying for a funeral. If you would like to help the family, they have set up an account for donations via Facebook.