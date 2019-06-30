‘He left a family hurting’: Deadly Kansas City road rage case remains unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Detectives say the number of road rage cases is going up and one from three years ago in Kansas City remains unsolved.

June 28, 2016 was a Tuesday night.

Roxanne Martinez packed up some dinner for her brother Anthony and his girlfriend Michelle so they could go home to their kids.

"He was at my house. Him and Michelle were at my house. I had called him over for dinner, but, he got out of work late."

When they pulled out of her neighborhood, Tony, who was driving, made a deadly mistake.

"As we turned, we had cut somebody off at the time," Michelle said. "The guy was, I could already see, he was like upset that we had cut him off."

Michelle said she felt tension rising and tried to stare straight ahead as things escalated, when they approached Independence and Van Brunt.

"We were driving and he just kept yelling and yelling at Tony. The next thing I knew I blacked out. I didn't see anything. I just seen like stars," Michelle said. "I heard the ambulance coming and I just remember asking for my kids."

She said she heard paramedics say Tony didn't have a heartbeat. But with taking a bullet herself, Michelle couldn't process at the time that Tony was dead.

"I got shot in the head. It came in through here and out this way," Michelle said.

"The next morning I get a call, my mom saying that they never made it home," Roxanne said. "When I heard that, I knew definitely something was wrong. It wasn't like my brother to just disappear like that and not say nothing to anybody."

After calling police stations and hospitals, Roxanne got a call from Michelle's mom.

"She was in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head."

That's where Tony's family found out about the shooting that hurt Michelle and killed the father of her kids.

"It was a really a very big loss, not only for the family, but for the church community to all of a sudden lose a young man that was full of life, a father of two beautiful kids," Pastor David Loza said, a longtime family friend of Tony.

She's healed now physically although Michelle can't see out of her right eye. It's the heartbreak she can't recover from. For her or their kids.

"Before school waking up, like she's just in a grumpy mood and I'm like, what's wrong? And she's like, 'I miss my dad' and I don't really know what to tell her cause I'm like, I miss him too.

"He left a family hurting," Roxanne said. "Our family will never be the same. I mean I know it's a lot to ask for somebody, but that will really help my mom and her healing process."

"I just hope that someone is able to see our story and how much pain we're in and that they could just come forward," Michelle said. "Even if it's just something they seen or heard. Anything, just come up and give your information."

"Even though it's been three years, just last Friday, we announced a $25,000 reward for all Kansas City, Missouri homicides. So this would certainly apply," Det. Kevin Boehm said.

If you have any information on the murder of Michael Glover, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474- TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward in this case.