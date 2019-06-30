KCPD investigating fatal crash at I-70 & Blue Ridge Cutoff

Posted 1:17 pm, June 30, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department responded to a crash near I-70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff Sunday afternoon that resulted in a fatality.

According to police, officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. One person involved has died as a result of the crash. No additional information was available at this time, but we will update this story when those details become available.

At this time, I-70 is closed heading westbound at Blue Ridge Cutoff while investigators process the scene of the crash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.