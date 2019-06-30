× KCPD investigating fatal crash at I-70 & Blue Ridge Cutoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department responded to a crash near I-70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff Sunday afternoon that resulted in a fatality.

According to police, officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a crash involving two vehicles. One person involved has died as a result of the crash. No additional information was available at this time, but we will update this story when those details become available.

At this time, I-70 is closed heading westbound at Blue Ridge Cutoff while investigators process the scene of the crash.