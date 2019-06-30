Lee’s Summit North’s Josh Caldwell back home playing for the Chiefs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a couple tries, Lee's Summit North's Josh Caldwell is back home playing for his hometown team. But this time the former Northwest Missouri running back will be heading to a training camp after a local day and two mini camp tryouts.

Caldwell said he would be honored to play on any of the 32 teams. But for it to be his hometown team that gave him a shot, its been a blessing.

"It was just my grind, you know, I tried out 2 or 3 different times for the organization and I didn't make it the first couple times. The third time was a charm and I just think they wanted to see more of me."

Since signing with the Kansas City Chiefs he's been busy. He's served as grand marshal of the city parade in Excelsior Springs. He's also continuing to keep himself ready for camp. Now, the odds are slim he'll make the roster. Practice squad is a possibility, but he has great insight into what the running back room is like.

"You got big Sher, he's been going on his 9th or 10th year, you know he was a pro bowler last year, he's the brains of everything. With Damien and Carlos Hyde, they bring in a lot of experience. Guys like Darwin and I. We're new in all this and we're trying to learn how to be a pro."

But Caldwell's motivation is not just to make the team but to show out for players representing small colleges and to try as hard as he can for his family and for two of his friends who passed away. He says playing for them is why he'll go out there to make the best impression to make an impact.

"My mother's been the back bone of my motivation forever, you know, I had a couple of friends who passed away, with Donny G and Dwane Simmons, those guys like that keep me going every single day. Donny. he played with me at Missouri Western, he got killed back in 2016 and that's just been my motivation ever since then and I had a really good friend Dwane Simmons was killed this year, so guys like that just keep me going and just my family and my friends."

So if you see a player taking that last rep harder than normal. It's probably the hometown kid who wants the Chiefs to succeed, just like you.