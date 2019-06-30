Missouri man missing, multiple injured after boats crash at Lake of the Ozarks

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man is missing and multiple people are injured after two boats crashed at Lake of the Ozarks.

The crash was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday at the 4 mile mark of the Osage Arm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of one boat was headed downstream when another driver was headed upstream and the two collided.

One man who was on the boat heading downstream, is reported to be missing. The driver and another occupant were reported to have minor injuries. A fourth occupant was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The missing man has been identified as 39-year-old Jason Russell, of Eugene, Missouri. According to Lake Ozark Speedway, Russell is a local racer there.

“Please pray that he is found and pray for the entire Russell family,” the speedway wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “Jason is the driver the 2J Late Model and always puts on a show! He has countless wins in both the modified and late model classes.”

The driver and passenger on the other boat were reported to have moderate to minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital by EMS.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.