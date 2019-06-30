Missouri man’s body found after Lake of the Ozarks boat crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — The body of a Missouri man who went missing after a crash involving two boats at Lake of the Ozarks has been recovered.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Jason Russell, of Eugene, Missouri, was recovered by divers at 4:30 p.m. in 80 feet of water.

The highway patrol said Russell’s family has been notified.

According to Lake Ozark Speedway, Russell was a local racer there.

“Jason is the driver the 2J Late Model and always puts on a show! He has countless wins in both the modified and late model classes.”

“Our sincere sympathies go out to his family and friends,” the agency wrote on Twitter Sunday.

The crash was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday at the 4 mile mark of the Osage Arm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of one boat was headed downstream when another driver was headed upstream and the two collided.

The driver and another occupant on the boat Russell was on were reported to have minor injuries. A fourth occupant was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger on the other boat were reported to have moderate to minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital by EMS.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.