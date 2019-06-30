Overnight crash on 71 Highway leaves 2 dead

Posted 1:34 pm, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, June 30, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating an overnight crash on US 71 Highway that left two people dead and two injured.

According to police, shortly after 1 a.m. near 71 Highway and East 29th Street, the driver of a red Toyota Corolla heading north spun around and started traveling south in the northbound lanes. The driver then struck a northbound black Chevy Camaro head-on.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries and is currently in stable condition. The passenger of the Chevy was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

