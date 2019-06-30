‘She was murdered’: Mom wants justice after 19-year-old daughter found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are searching for the person who killed 19-year-old Breana Robison and left her 3-year-old son without a mother.

Robison's mom, Kristina Panos, got the phone call Saturday at 4 a.m. saying her daughter had died.

"I just started screaming and screaming," Panos said.

Panos lost her voice after finding out she would never see her 19-year-old daughter again.

"Nobody deserves to be shot, murdered," Panos said, "She was murdered."

Police found Breana Robison shot to death inside a home near Blue Ridge Blvd. and Independence Ave. Friday night.

"She sent some messages to somebody that people were threatening to shoot her three days prior," Panos said.

Panos said her daughter battled other demons, too. Struggling with a mental illness and fighting a drug addiction.

"She has a big heart and she got mixed up with the wrong people," Panos said. "And they're ruthless."

She said she didn't just lose a daughter, Robison was the mother to a 3-year-old son.

"She was a great mom to Zaydin when she was sober and on medication," Panos said.

Panos said she was already in the process of becoming his guardian. That will now turn to an adoption.

"I have to explain to her son that is in my house. That his mom is up in heaven," Panos said. "That's going to be the hardest thing that I'm ever going to have to do in my life on top of burying my daughter."

As she lays Robison to rest, Panos said she won't stop searching for whoever is responsible for her daughter's death.

"I want justice. I want somebody to please speak up," Panos said, "And I'm just begging, begging for justice for me, for her whole family and especially for her son."

A vigil will be held Wednesday, July 3, at Barry Road Park in Kansas City. The event will start at 8:30 p.m.

Police have not released any suspect information. If you have helpful information on this case, you're asked to call the tips hotline at (816) 447-TIPS.