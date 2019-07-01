3 women hurt when pontoon boat overturns in Missouri while being pulled

FRENCH VILLAGE, Mo. — Authorities say three women were seriously hurt when a pontoon boat overturned as they road on it while it was being towed down an eastern Missouri road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in St. Francois County when the trailer’s right rear tire dropped off the road. The report says the boat wasn’t properly secured onto the trailer, causing it to come off the trailer and overturn.

The injured women range in age from 23 to 49.

