Grandview police identify motorcycle operator who has died after being involved in crash last week

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Grandview police now say the motorcycle operator involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday has died from his injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. along southbound I-49 near 140th street.

Police said the man on the motorcycle, Derek Vaughan, rear ended an SUV. Vaughan, who is from Raymore, was initially transported to the hospital with critical injuries, but he has since died.

Sgt. Martin Studdard with the Grandview Police Department said the initial investigation indicates that speed and a non-Department of Transportation helmet were factors in the crash and the extent of the injuries sustained.