Historic WWII plane ‘Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber’ takes flight at Gardner airport

GARDNER, Kan. -- Dozens of aviation enthusiasts saw a legend in the sky Monday at the Gardner Municipal Airport.

The historic plane known as "Betsy's Biscuit Bomber" played a big role in World War II.

The 1944 Douglas C-47B Skytrain and its crew have been traveling across North America, the Atlantic Ocean and Europe.

The Biscuit Bomber and more than 20 other similar aircraft made up the D-Day Squadron to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in France. They performed in airshows, flyovers and paratrooper drops.

