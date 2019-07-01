Historic WWII plane ‘Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber’ takes flight at Gardner airport

GARDNER, Kan. -- Dozens of aviation enthusiasts saw a legend in the sky Monday at the Gardner Municipal Airport.
The historic plane known as "Betsy's Biscuit Bomber" played a big role in World War II.
The 1944 Douglas C-47B Skytrain and its crew have been traveling across North America, the Atlantic Ocean and Europe.
The Biscuit Bomber and more than 20 other similar aircraft made up the D-Day Squadron to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in France. They performed in airshows, flyovers and paratrooper drops.
FOX4 photojournalist Alex Brown boarded the WWII plane for an incredible view and a special history lesson. See the full story in the video player above.
38.810841 -94.927187