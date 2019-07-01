× KC brothers plead guilty and sentenced to prison for beating, stabbing and shooting man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City brothers were sentenced to prison Monday for the 2017 death of a 26-year-old whose body was found in Kessler Park.

Miguel Love, 28, pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action and was sentenced to life in prison.

His brother, 26-year-old Antonio Love, also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The two Kansas City men were charged in January 2018 for beating, stabbing and shooting Michael Anthony High Frump to death in August 2017. High Frump’s body was later dumped near the road in Kessler Park.

Court documents say investigators believe the motive for the murder was a drug deal. Witnesses said they were retaliating against High Frump for an incident over a year before when Antonio Love got beaten and ripped off for $500 worth of drugs.

Records say Miguel Love encountered High Frump at an Independence home and kept him there while he waited for his brother to arrive.

The brothers tied the 26-year-old victim up, court records say, and beat him repeatedly. They then stabbed him and shot him, wrapped him in a blanket and loaded him into the trunk of a car. His body was then dumped at Kessler Park.