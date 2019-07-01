KCPD help two elderly residents, pets without AC or transportation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the heat index reached 103 degrees in the metro this past weekend, two elderly residents and their pets were without air conditioning or transportation to go some where cooler. Thanks to the help of the Kansas City Police Department, they were able to get assistance.

Police came into contact Saturday with an elderly woman who lives near 27th and Denver Avenue.

When a sergeant arrived at the home it was 94 degrees with a heat index of 103.

The woman told police that their central air conditioning was not working. Due to the extreme heat, her pet rabbit had died overnight. The woman told police she was afraid her ferret would die too. Police said there were also two senior dogs in the house.

The woman’s roommate, an elderly man, had lent his car and only transportation for the two, to someone who was supposed to bring it back a week ago.

The sergeant brought a window air-conditioning unit for the two and another installed and secured it.

Police contacted a retired KCPD sergeant who owns R-Mech Heating, Cooling and Plumping. Their technicians did a free service call to check out why the central AC wasn’t working and on Sunday night they arranged for an electrician to come in. The electrician did nearly $500 worth of free electrical work to get the central air going again, according to police.

Police said officers did take a report for the man’ missing vehicle and police are searching for it.