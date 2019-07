× LA Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team says

ARLINGTON, Texas — Tyler Skaggs, 27-year-old pitcher for the Angels, has died, according to a statement on Twitter from the team.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the tweet states.

It’s unclear at this time what caused his death.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019