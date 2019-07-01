Metro mom partnering with KCPD to prevent tragedies caused by gunfire on 4th of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Independence Day is a day of celebration for most people. But for one metro mom, she still remembers it as the day that took her little girl away.

Michele Shanahan-DeMoss spends her time going door to door with KCPD, educating people on the dangers of shooting guns into the air.

This ShotSpotter program is an effort to reduce deadly accidents by gunfire on the 4th of July.

"It's irresponsible. It's reckless, and the person that's doing it has no idea where this bullets are going or the distance the bullets are traveling," Shanahan-DeMoss said.

Her daughter, Blair Shanahan Lane, was killed on Independence Day eight years ago.

"Just to hear the word 'murdered,' and to realize my daughter should be 19-and-a-half years old -- it just never goes away," Shanahan-DeMoss said.

The pain may never go away. But now, she wants to make sure this doesn't happen to other families.

"Some are emotional; some are encouraging. In years past we've shared a picture of Blaire and people ask if they can keep it," Shanahan-DeMoss said.

She, along with KCPD, target neighborhoods known for violent crime, in hopes to change attitudes toward gun usage.

"There is no logical reason to shoot a gun into the air to celebrate a holiday or for any other reason," KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

If you hear gunshots in your neighborhood, call 911. You can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.