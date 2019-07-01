Missouri officer killed in line of duty remembered as dedicated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of officers have given a final salute to a slain Missouri police officer as his children remembered him as caring and dedicated.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the funeral for North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf filled the 1,750-occupany Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis to capacity Monday. His 18-year-old son, Kaleb Langsdorf, told the crowd that his father taught him that "a life of rescuing, defending and serving is the only life worth living."

On the 7-mile route to the cemetery, the funeral procession passed supporters holding American flags and signs.

The 40-year-old officer was fatally shot June 23 while answering a bad check call at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston. A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.