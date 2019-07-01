× Paramedics can now carry pistols in Florida and other state laws that went into effect today

It’s July 1, which means new laws are going into effect across the country today. Here are the ones you should know.

Saving the environment, one ban at a time

New York City will start enforcing its ban on single-use styrofoam containers, which carries a $250 fine for the first offense, $500 for the second and $1,000 for the third. The ban will be enforced through health and other inspections.

Fines for providing single-use plastic straws and stirrers are going into effect in the District of Columbia, although businesses are allowed to keep a small stock for customers with disabilities. The fines could be between $100 and $800.

Paramedics can carry pistols and other gun laws

In Florida, a new law allows paramedics and physicians to carry guns when responding to situations involving active shooters, hostages or other dangerous scenarios.

In Indiana, a law provides immunity for the use of force, even by guns, when a person reasonably believes that such force is necessary — even against claims from someone allegedly injured or damaged by such force. The law also allows people to carry guns into churches, even if the church is on school property. The measure was signed onstage at the National Rifle Association’s annual leadership forum in April.

California became the first state to require gun owners to pass a background check before they can buy ammunition.

Don’t use your phone while driving

You can now get pulled over for texting while driving in Florida.

A similar law is being enacted in Tennessee; it will be illegal to read, write or send text messages while driving, record or broadcast a video while driving, watch a video while driving and so on.

Raising the age for buying tobacco

